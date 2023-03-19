GATE 2023 Score Card Releasing on THIS Date on gate.iitk.ac.in | Check Steps To Download Here
The GATE 2023 entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts were held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.
GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21. The candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the scorecards from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur had announced the GATE 2023 results on Thursday, March 16.
GATE result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the scorecard:
- Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
- Click on the Candidate Login
- Key in your log in details
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
GATE 2023 Highlights
- GATE 2023 exam date – February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023
- GATE full form – Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
- GATE conducting authority – IIT Kanpur
- GATE 2023 result date- March 16, 2023
- GATE scorecard 2023 download – March 21
- IIT-K GATE official website – gate.iitk.ac.in 2023
Toppers List:
Aerospace Engineering
Joshi Yash Kishorbhai
Agricultural Engineering
Anshika Rai
Architecture And Planning
Shreya Bhardwaj
Biomedical Engineering
Thandava Sesha
Talpa Sai Sunkara
Biotechnology
Aishwarya K
Chemical Engineering
Rohit Bhagat Kalwar
Chemistry
Atanu Das
Civil Engineering
Suban Kumar Mishra
Computer Science And Information Technology
Jayadeep Sudhakar More
Ecology And Evolution
Karthik Thrikkadeeri
Electrical Engineering
Bhanwar Singh Choudhary
Electronics And Communication
Engineering
Siddharth Sabharwal
Engineering Sciences: Solid
Mechanics & Thermodynamics
Anshuman
Environmental Science And Engineering
Devendra Patil &
Manish Kumar Bansal
Geology And Geophysics: Geophysics
Shubham Banik
Geology And Geophysics: Geology
Manish Singh
Geomatics Engineering
Saurav Kumar
Humanities And Social Sciences: Economics
V Gaurav
Humanities And Social Sciences: Psychology
Deepti Dilip Moar
Humanities And Social Sciences: Linguistics
Keerthana Nair
Humanities And Social Sciences: Philosophy
Sreeram K N
Humanities And Social Sciences: Sociology
Tejasvi Kamboj
Humanities And Social Sciences: English
Sayantan Pahari
Instrumentation Engineering
Akash Srivastava
Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
Advita Sharma
Mathematics
Suvendu Kar
Mechanical Engineering
Aryan Choudhary
Metallurgical Engineering
Ashutosh Kumar Yadav
Mining Engineering
Udit Jaiswal
Naval Architecture And Marine Engineering
Shivam Ranjan
Petroleum Engineering
Mahammadtaukir
Alauddinbhai Karigar
Physics
Arunendra Kumar Verma
Production And Industrial Engineering
Sh Gowtham Gudimella
Statistics
Nikhilesh Rajaraman
Textile Engineering And Fibre Science
Amit Kumar Pandey
