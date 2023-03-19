Home

GATE 2023 Score Card Releasing on THIS Date on gate.iitk.ac.in | Check Steps To Download Here

The GATE 2023 entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts were held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21. The candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the scorecards from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur had announced the GATE 2023 results on Thursday, March 16.

GATE result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the scorecard:

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in Click on the Candidate Login Key in your log in details Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

GATE 2023 Highlights

GATE 2023 exam date – February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023

GATE full form – Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

GATE conducting authority – IIT Kanpur

GATE 2023 result date- March 16, 2023

GATE scorecard 2023 download – March 21

IIT-K GATE official website – gate.iitk.ac.in 2023

Toppers List:

Aerospace Engineering

Joshi Yash Kishorbhai

Agricultural Engineering

Anshika Rai

Architecture And Planning

Shreya Bhardwaj

Biomedical Engineering

Thandava Sesha

Talpa Sai Sunkara

Biotechnology

Aishwarya K

Chemical Engineering

Rohit Bhagat Kalwar

Chemistry

Atanu Das

Civil Engineering

Suban Kumar Mishra

Computer Science And Information Technology

Jayadeep Sudhakar More

Ecology And Evolution

Karthik Thrikkadeeri

Electrical Engineering

Bhanwar Singh Choudhary

Electronics And Communication

Engineering

Siddharth Sabharwal

Engineering Sciences: Solid

Mechanics & Thermodynamics

Anshuman

Environmental Science And Engineering

Devendra Patil &

Manish Kumar Bansal

Geology And Geophysics: Geophysics

Shubham Banik

Geology And Geophysics: Geology

Manish Singh

Geomatics Engineering

Saurav Kumar

Humanities And Social Sciences: Economics

V Gaurav

Humanities And Social Sciences: Psychology

Deepti Dilip Moar

Humanities And Social Sciences: Linguistics

Keerthana Nair

Humanities And Social Sciences: Philosophy

Sreeram K N

Humanities And Social Sciences: Sociology

Tejasvi Kamboj

Humanities And Social Sciences: English

Sayantan Pahari

Instrumentation Engineering

Akash Srivastava

Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany

Advita Sharma

Mathematics

Suvendu Kar

Mechanical Engineering

Aryan Choudhary

Metallurgical Engineering

Ashutosh Kumar Yadav

Mining Engineering

Udit Jaiswal

Naval Architecture And Marine Engineering

Shivam Ranjan

Petroleum Engineering

Mahammadtaukir

Alauddinbhai Karigar

Physics

Arunendra Kumar Verma

Production And Industrial Engineering

Sh Gowtham Gudimella

Statistics

Nikhilesh Rajaraman

Textile Engineering And Fibre Science

Amit Kumar Pandey

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.