GATE 2023: Students Can Download Scorecard Without Late Fee Till May 31, Direct Link

If candidates come across any discrepancies or errors on the GATE 2023 scorecard, they should promptly inform the relevant authorities.

The GATE scorecards can be downloaded by paying a later fee till December 31.

GATE 2023 scorecards download link will be disabled by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur soon. Students can download their scorecards without any charge till May 31 from the official portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. After the deadline, the scorecards can still be downloaded by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The download link for the GATE 2023 will be available till December 31. The GATE scorecard can be obtained by students through the login window using their enrolment ID and password. It will contain essential information such as the candidate’s name, gender, paper name, registration number, score, total marks obtained, qualifying marks and all-India rank.

The official Twitter handle of GATE 2023 recently posted the information regarding GATE 2023 scorecards.

GATE2023 Scorecards will be available till 31st May 2023 for download without any fee. A fee of Rs. 500/- will be charges for scorecard from 1st June to 31st December 2023. #GATE2023@iitbombay@iiscbangalore@iitdelhi@IITGuwahati@IITKanpur@IITKgp@iitmadras@iitroorkee — GATE 2023 (@AboutGATE2023) May 22, 2023

If candidates come across any discrepancies or errors on the result, they should promptly inform the relevant authorities. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for a period of three years starting from the date of the result declaration.

GATE Scorecard 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT GATE, which is gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the “Candidate Login” link on the main website and press it.

Step 3: Enter your Enrolment ID or Email Address along with the password in the designated fields, and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will show the GATE Scorecard 2023 after that.

Step 5: Review the scorecard and proceed to download it for your GATE results.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the GATE scorecard for future use.

When did the exam take place?

The GATE 2023 examination, conducted by IIT Kanpur, took place on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. The preliminary answer keys were released on 21 February, followed by the final result announcement on 16 March. In addition, IIT Kanpur published the list of GATE toppers along with the results.

Where is the GATE scorecard used?

A GATE score can be used to secure admission and/or financial assistance in a wide range of Master’s and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Architecture, Science, Technology, Commerce, and Arts. Additionally, certain colleges and institutions consider GATE scores for admission purposes, even without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) incorporate GATE scores in their recruitment procedures.

