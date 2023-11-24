Home

Education

GATE 2024 Admit Card to Release Soon; Check Schedule, Exam Date, Distribution of Marks

GATE 2024 Admit Card to Release Soon; Check Schedule, Exam Date, Distribution of Marks

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination soon on its website — https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The Instit

GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Application Form Closing Soon; Check Correction Window Dates

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination soon on its website — https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The Institute will release the GATE Admit Card 2024 on January 3, 2024. GATE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science.

Trending Now

GATE 2024 will feature 30 test papers, distributed over four days. The examination dates for GATE 2024 are February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The examination will be conducted in several cities across India. GATE 2024 will not be conducted in centres outside India.

You may like to read

How to Check GATE Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download GATE Admit Card 2024.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Your GATE Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2024: Distribution of Marks

Each test paper is for a total of 100 marks. All test papers have a General Aptitude (GA) section for 15 marks.

The remaining 85 marks cater to the subject chosen by the candidate. Table 5 shows the distribution of marks in

various test papers of GATE 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.