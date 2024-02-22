Home

GATE 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Result on This Date

GATE 2024 Answer Key objection challenge window will open today, February 22, 2024, at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will open the GATE 2024 Answer Key objection challenge window, today, February 22, 2024, at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the GATE Answer Key from February 22 to February 25, 2024. To challenge the GATE Answer Key, a candidates need to enter his/her enrollment Id/email address and password.

Candidates can submit their contests against the answer keys during the specified dates subject to payment of a fee. Once the evaluation is finalised, GATE 2024 results will be announced. Qualified candidates can download the Score Card from their GATE 2024 account.

GATE 2024 Result on March 16

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will declare the GATE 2024 Result on March 16; qualified candidates can download the scorecard from their GATE 2024 account on March 23. The GATE 2024 scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form.

GATE Result: Check Marking Scheme

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MCQ will have choice of four answers, out of

which ONLY ONE choice is correct. For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

which ONLY ONE choice is correct. For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MSQ will have choice of four answers, out of which ONE or MORE than ONE choice(s) is / are correct. There is NO negative marking for a wrong answer in

MSQ questions. However, there is NO partial credit for choosing partially correct combinations of answers.

MSQ questions. However, there is NO partial credit for choosing partially correct combinations of answers. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions carry 1 or 2 marks each. For NAT questions, the answer is a signed

real number, which must be entered by the candidate using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor

(keyboard of the computer will be disabled). No choices will be shown for these types of questions. The answer

can be a number such as 10 or -10 (an integer only). The answer may be in decimals as well, for example,10.1

(one decimal) or 10.01 (two decimals) or -10.001 (three decimals). The stem of the NAT question will indicate the number of decimal places that must be specified in the answer. Candidates are advised to round-off only at the end of the calculation and not at intermediate stages of the calculation. There is NO negative marking for a

wrong answer in NAT questions

How to Download GATE Result?

Visit the official website: https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Look for the result link. Link on the link that reads,” Download GATE Result 2024.”

Enter the login details such as e nrollment Id/email address and p assword.

Your GATE Result will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE 2024 Result and take a printout of it for future reference

For more details, visit the official website of GATE.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

