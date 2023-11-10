Home

GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Dates Revised; Check Updated Schedule

GATE 2024 Application Dates: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on November 18 on its official website — https://gate2024.. Going by the IISc GATE revised schedule, aspirants can make changes/modifications to the GATE 2024 application between November 18 to November 24, 2023. Taking to X(formally Twitter), the official account of GATE wrote, “Application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will be available for modification of application, with fee as applicable, from 18th November to 24th November, 2023.”

IMPORTANT Announcement: Application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will be available for modification of application, with fee as applicable, from 18th November to 24th November, 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHvOcWLMgs — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 9, 2023

The GATE examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.