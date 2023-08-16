Home

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will commence the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2024) on its official website https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will commence the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2024) on its official website https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/ on August 24, 2023. Recently, the Institute added a new paper – Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. With the new edition, the total number of subjects has increased from 29 to 30. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

GATE 2024 Test Paper – Explained

In simple words, GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Check important dates, exam schedules, application form, and other details here.

GATE 2024 Exam Schedule(liable to change)

Am I Eligible For GATE 2024?

Before filling up the application form, students are advised to for through the eligibility criteria, education qualification, exam pattern, mode, as listed in the information bulletin. Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

When Will IISc Conduct GATE 2024 Exam? If going by the schedule listed on the official website, the GATE 2024 examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. The exact subject-wise exam schedule will be announced soon. The exam is slated to be held in two shifts -forenoon and afternoon.

Visit the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “GATE 2024 Registration.”

Register yourself on the portal. Login into your account by entering the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference. GATE 2024 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. For more details, visit the official website of gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

