GATE 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Check Dress Code for Male and Female Candidates, Documents, Banned Items, Things to Carry

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to conduct the GATE 2024 examination tomorrow(February 3). From admit card to dress code, check GATE Exam day guidelines.

GATE 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to conduct the GATE 2024 examination tomorrow(February 3); the examination will continue for four days with sufficient gaps. The examination will conclude on February 11, 2024. Before appearing at the GATE exam centre, aspirants must carry their admit cards. On the day of the examination, the candidate must bring the original ID proof together with the GATE 2024 Admit Card. The photo ID must clearly show the name, photo, ID number, and date of birth. For international candidates appearing at centres in India, ONLY a valid Passport/Government-issued ID/Driving License will be accepted as the recognised identification document. From admit card to dress code, check GATE Exam day guidelines.

GATE 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Documents, Things to Carry

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the Admit Card on A4 paper to the examination for verification along

with a valid original photo Identity Document, specified during the filling up of the online application. The Admit

Card is valid if and only if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clear. Candidates are advised to print

the Admit Card on A4 size paper using a laser printer, preferably in colour. GATE 2024 Admit Card and Original

ID proof is essential for entry into the examination hall.

GATE 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Things Not to Carry

Carrying mobile phones (even in the switched-off mode), watches of any form and calculators inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

Carrying any electronic/communication devices, wallets, papers, loose sheets, pen/pencil box/pouch, and printed or hand-written textual materials, inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

All means and modes of communication, verbal or otherwise, among the candidates inside the examination hall are strictly prohibited.

If any of the prohibited acts or items listed above is detected during the examination, it will automatically lead to cancellation of candidature. Results will not be declared for such candidates

GATE 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Dress Code for Male and Female Candidates

To appear for the GATE 2024 exam smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities. While it has been noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not specified any guidelines for the GATE dress code, candidates are advised to adhere to the following guidelines when appearing for the competitive exam. While there is no prescribed uniform for GATE, it is recommended that candidates dress appropriately, taking into consideration the following guidelines.

Avoid Wearing clothes with large buttons.

One should not wear accessories such as goggles, rings, bracelets or any of such items.

Shoes with thick soles are not allowed.

One should avoid wearing a cap/ muffler, dupatta, scarf, stole, or any cloth over their head.

Candidates must not tamper with the computer and the related hardware provided in the examination hall. Candidates found tampering the computers will have their candidature cancelled summarily. In addition, appropriate legal action may be initiated against such candidates. Candidates found using unfair means and not complying with the code of conduct and ethics of GATE 2024 will have their candidature cancelled regardless of whether they have been allowed to complete their examination or not. Appropriate legal action may be initiated against all such candidates.

