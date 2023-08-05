GATE 2024 From February 3; Check Registration Fee, Paper Pattern, Exam Schedule at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Home

GATE Exam Registration Date 2024: The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru(IISc) has announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) exam date. The GATE 2024 Examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.

GATE Test Paper Pattern

GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO papers of the GATE 2024 examination. GATE 2024 Information Bulletin: Direct Link GATE 2024 Application Form: Direct Link NOTE: GATE 2024 is being organized by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. GATE 2024 Exam Schedule GATE 2024 Registration: Check Application Fee The application fee for the GATE 2024 has been increased this year. The registration fees per paper for female candidates SC/ST/PwD category have been increased to Rs 900 which was Rs 850 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 1800, which was Rs 1700 last year. Note: The above Application fees are for single paper. The fees for candidates opting for double-paper would be twice of the above-mentioned fees. GATE 2024 Registration: Eligibility Criteria Before filing an application process, the candidate is advised to ensure that he/she meets the eligibility criteria for GATE 2024. A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who has completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities is eligible to appear for GATE 2024. GATE 2024 Admit Card Admit Card can ONLY be downloaded from GATE 2024 website in the first week of January 2024. Admit Cards will NOT be sent by post or as an e-mail attachment. For more details, candidates must refer to the information bulletin shared on the website.

