GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has activated mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Students can access the free and official GATE 2024 mock tests by visiting the official website of the Institute at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.
The GATE 2024 Examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The examination will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO papers of the GATE 2024 examination. Last year, the exam was conducted for 29 papers only.
GATE 2024 Schedule – Check Date And Time
|Activity
|Day
|Date
|Closing date of registration with late fee
|Friday
|20th October 2023
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee)
|Thursday
|12th October 2023
|GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Opens (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in/)
|—
|31st August 2023
|Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)
|Friday
|20th October 2023
|New two-paper combinations available
|Saturday to Friday
|11th to 17th November 2023
|Modifications in GATE 2024 Application
|Sunday to Friday
|19th to 24th November 2023
|Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
|Wednesday
|3rd January 2024
|GATE 2024 Examinations
|Saturday & Sunday
|03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024
|Candidate’s response available in Application portal
|Friday
|16th February 2024
|Answer keys available on Application portal
|Wednesday
|21st February 2024
|Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
|Thursday to Sunday
|22nd to 25th February 2024
|Announcement of Results of GATE 2024
|Saturday
|16th March 2024
|Availability of Score Card for download by candidates
|Saturday
|23rd March 202
GATE 2024 Admit Card
The Institute will release the GATE Admit card on January 3, 2024. Candidates will be able to access the hall tickets by visiting the official website.
GATE 2024 Answer Key
After the GATE 2024 examinations conclude, the candidates’ responses will be available in their GATE 2024
account for download. The answer keys will also be displayed on the GATE 2024 website. The answer key will be published on February 21, 2024. Candidates may submit their contests against the answer keys during the specified dates subject to payment of a fee. Once the evaluation is finalised, GATE 2024 results will be announced. Qualified candidates can download the Score Card from their GATE 2024 account.
