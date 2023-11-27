Home

GATE 2024: IISc Bengaluru Activates Official Mock Test Link at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; How to Access

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has activated mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Students can access the free and official GATE 2024 mock tests by visiting the official website of the Institute at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

The GATE 2024 Examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The examination will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO papers of the GATE 2024 examination. Last year, the exam was conducted for 29 papers only.

GATE 2024 Schedule – Check Date And Time

GATE 2024 Admit Card

The Institute will release the GATE Admit card on January 3, 2024. Candidates will be able to access the hall tickets by visiting the official website.

GATE 2024 Answer Key

After the GATE 2024 examinations conclude, the candidates’ responses will be available in their GATE 2024

account for download. The answer keys will also be displayed on the GATE 2024 website. The answer key will be published on February 21, 2024. Candidates may submit their contests against the answer keys during the specified dates subject to payment of a fee. Once the evaluation is finalised, GATE 2024 results will be announced. Qualified candidates can download the Score Card from their GATE 2024 account.

