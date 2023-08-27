Home

Education

GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; GOAPS Registration Begins Aug 30

GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; GOAPS Registration Begins Aug 30

GATE application form can be filled by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check GOAPS Registration dates, exam schedule, and application form last date.

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

GATE 2024 Information Bulletin: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) information brochure. The website of GATE 2024 is https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. All those candidates planning to appear for the examination can fill up the IISc GATE application form by visiting the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 will have a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).

Trending Now

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science. GATE 2024 will feature 30 test papers, distributed over four days. The examination dates for GATE 2024 are February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 examination will be conducted in several cities across India. GATE 2024 will not be conducted in

centres outside India.

GATE 2024 Registration Dates

GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) opens August 30, 2023

Closing date of regular online registration/applications September 29, 2023

End of extended period for online registration/application (with late fee) October 13, 2023

Last date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City, adding a new test paper, and change of personal details (additional fee applicable per change): November 11, 2023

Admit Cards available for download January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 Registration – Steps

A candidate must first register by providing full name, valid e-mail address, mobile number and by choosing a password. All communication will be sent to this e-mail address and mobile number.

Each registration will be provided with a unique Enrolment ID, which will be communicated to the candidate by e-mail.

The candidate must choose a password during enrolment and will be needed to log in to the account. It is recommended to choose a password that cannot be guessed easily.

After registration, GATE 2024 application must be filled and submitted online only. Candidates are discouraged from filing applications through a third party.

GATE 2024 Application Processing System (GOAPS) allows the candidate to enter the data, save partially filled form, logout and resume filling the form by logging in again. The online application process is self-explanatory and user-friendly.

“Before proceeding to payment, the candidate is advised to check the filled-in application form for any errors. Once the candidate clicks “Submit and Proceed to Payment” button, no changes can be made to the application. Before submitting the online application form, the candidate will be asked to read and accept a declaration that the details furnished are correct and that falsification of data will attract appropriate consequences,” the Institute in an official notification said.

GATE 2024 Fee – In Rs

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (Regular Period August 30 to September 29, 2023): ₹ 900

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates)(Extended Period September 30 to October 13, 2023): Rs 1400

All other candidates including foreign nationals (Regular Period August 30 to September 29, 2023): Rs 1800

All other candidates including foreign nationals (Extended Period September 30 to October 13, 2023): Rs 2300

“The application fee does not include service charges, processing fees, and any other charges that the banks may levy. For two papers, the fee payable will be twice that of a single paper,” reads the notification.

GATE 2024 Information Brochure: Download Link

GATE 2024 Syllabus

Verbal Aptitude

Basic English grammar: tenses, articles, adjectives, prepositions, conjunctions, verb-noun agreement, and other parts of speech Basic vocabulary: words, idioms, and phrases in context. Reading and comprehension, Narrative sequencing.

Quantitative Aptitude

Data interpretation: data graphs (bar graphs, pie charts, and other graphs representing data), 2- and 3- dimensional plots, maps, and tables Numerical computation and estimation: ratios, percentages, powers, exponents and logarithms, permutations and combinations, and series Mensuration and geometry Elementary statistics and probability. For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES