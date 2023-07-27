Home

GATE 2024 Notification Expected Soon; Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Steps to Fill Application Form

GATE 2024 Exam: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application form soon. The Organizing Institute will publish a detailed PDF along with the application form. Once released, candidates can fill up the IISc GATE application form by visiting the official website. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). One can check the important date, official website, and other details here.

GATE 2024 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Registration process to begin: to be announced soon

Last date to submit the application form: to be announced soon

GATE 2024 Exam Date: to be announced soon by the organizing institute

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: to be announced soon

Exam Dates: to be announced soon

Candidate’s response available on the Application portal: to be announced soon

Answer keys available on the Application portal: to be announced soon

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: to be announced soon

Announcement of Results for GATE 2024:to be announced soon

Score Card available for Download: to be announced soon

Valid GATE score can be used for seeking admission to (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

GATE 2024 Exam: How to Fill Application Form?

The GATE 2024 examination is conducted in different cities across India as well as selected cities in the countries of Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, and UAE. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website and look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by entering the qualification details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates have to register and fill the application via ONLINE mode ONLY at GATE 2023 website. The entire process of filling up of the application form and uploading of certificates/ documents etc. is in ONLINE mode only. The candidates should NOT send any hard copy of their application forms / documents etc. to IIT Kanpur or any of the zonal GATE offices.

GATE 2024 Exam Date

Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur conducted the competitive examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2024 Eligibility

Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that they meet the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2024. If going by the GATE 2023 Information Bulletin, a candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam. For more details, please visit the official website.

NOTE: At present, Organizing Institute for GATE 2024 has not released the application form and detailed notification.

NOTE: At present, Organizing Institute for GATE 2024 has not released the application form and detailed notification.

