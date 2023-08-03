Home

Education

GATE 2024 Notification Expected Soon; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Application Process

GATE 2024 Notification Expected Soon; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Application Process

GATE 2024 Notification: This year, the Indian Institute of Science Technology(IISc), Bengaluru is expected to be the organizing institute for GATE 2024.

GATE 2024 Notification: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. This year, the Indian Institute of Science Technology(IISc), Bengaluru is expected to be the organizing institute for GATE 2024. The registration process will begin soon on its official website. Along with the application form, the organizing institute will also publish a detailed information bulletin.

Trending Now

GATE will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is expected to be organized by the Indian Institute of Science Technology(IISc), Bengaluru. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

The GATE 2024 Information Bulletin will include details such as exam pattern, mode of examination, registration dates, eligibility criteria, and other details.

GATE 2024 Notification: Check Application Process

Application for GATE 2024 must be submitted ONLINE on the website by paying the necessary online application fees. The photograph, signature, category certificate (SC / ST / PwD), and/or Dyslexic certificate, wherever applicable, must be uploaded during the online application.

Candidates MUST enter the valid photo identity (ID) number specified in any one of the following IDs: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. The candidates, who do not possess any of these identity cards, may please procure any one of them before making the application. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Pay the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the application form and submit it for future reference.

GATE 2024 Notification: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern

Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that they meet the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2024. If going by the past year’s information bulletin, a candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE exam. Before proceeding to payment, the candidate is advised to view the filled-in application form by clicking “Save and View Application” button.

All the papers of the GATE examination will be of 3 hours duration and they consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. For more education news, check out this space.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES