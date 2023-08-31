Home

GATE 2024 Registration Underway at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Check Fee, Syllabus, FAQs Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore has released the GATE 2024 application form. Candidates who are planning to appear for the competitive examination can fill up

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore has released the GATE 2024 application form. Candidates who are planning to appear for the competitive examination can fill up the IISc GATE Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website – https://gate2024./, and https://goaps.iisc.ac.in/login the registration link is active. The Institute will close the application form by September 29, 2023. “GATE 2024 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is now open,” reads the official statement on the website. Filling out the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) application form involves several steps such as registration, uploading of scanned documents, fee payment, and others. Here’s a general guide on how to do it. Meanwhile, check important dates, information brochure, exam schedule, registration steps and other details here.

GATE Exam: Important Dates Here

GATE Application Form 2024: How to Register? Visit the official website – gate2024. .

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Click on it and register yourself on the portal.

Fill in your name, email, mobile number, and choose a password. Verify the email and mobile number.

After successful registration, you’ll receive an enrollment ID on your registered email.

Use the enrollment ID and password to log in to your account.

Fill the Application Form. Pay the application fee accordingly.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the specified format and size. Submit the documents.

Pay the application fee online through net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI. The fee varies based on category and gender.

After successful submission, download the filled application form for your records. GATE Application Fee GATE 2024 Syllabus GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 test papers. The following table shows the list of papers with codes. Please click the Paper/Code to download the syllabus. Stay updated on any notifications or updates from the GATE organizing institute. It’s important to read the official GATE information brochure before applying. The application process might change slightly each year, so always refer to the latest instructions provided by the organizing institute. Double-check all information and documents before submitting your application. You may like to read

