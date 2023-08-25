Home

GATE 2024 Registration Date Postponed! Check New Schedule, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Here

GATE registration portal will tentatively be opened on August 30, 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming competitive examination can check and fill up the IISc GATE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website - https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

IISc GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bangalore which was expected to release the GATE Application form today, has now postponed the registration dates to August 30, 2023. In simple words, IISc Gate registration portal will tentatively be opened on August 30, 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming competitive examination can check and fill up the IISc GATE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website – https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. Check details and other information below.

IISc GATE 2024 Registration Overview: FAQs answered in this article.

This story article deals with these sub-topics(given below).

How Can I Fill Application Form?

GATE Exam Schedule

GATE Paper Pattern

GATE Eligibility Criteria

Why is GATE conducted?

GATE Application Fee.

IISc GATE 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

As soon as the registration portal is opened, candidates will have an opportunity to fill up the application form within stipulated time. Check step by step guide to download the IISc Gate application form. Each candidate should fill ONLY ONE application. If they wish to appear in second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add respective paper in their original application. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

Go to the official website of the organizing institute – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Look for the registration link. If you are a new user then register yourself on the portal by entering your name and other details. Now, fill up the application form by adding your educational qualification, and further details. Upload all the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IISc GATE 2024 Exam Schedule(Tentative)

TBA: To be announced. GATE Paper Pattern GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO test papers. The test papers will be in English. Each GATE 2024 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks). GATE Eligibility Criteria Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024. Why is GATE conducted?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

GATE Application Fee

For more details, visit the official website of Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bangalore.

