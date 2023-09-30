Home

GATE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By October 5 Without Late Fee at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

IISc GATE 2024 Application Form 2023 can be filled by visiting the official website of the Institute at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check IISc GATE Application fee, registration dates, application form and other details here.

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

GATE 2024 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru(IISc) has extended the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Earlier scheduled to close on Friday, September 29, now, the GATE 2024 registration window will remain open till October 5, 2023. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Eligible candidates can fill up the IISc GATE 2024 Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Institute at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 Registration Steps – GATE Paper Pattern

Completing the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) application form comprises multiple stages, including registration, document uploading, payment of fees, and various other steps. GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO papers of the GATE 2024 examination. Check the GATE Application fee, how to fill up the IISc Application form, and other details here.

NOTE: GATE 2024 is being organized by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

GATE 2024 Registration Schedule – Check Date And Time

Online Application Process Opens (https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/) — Last week of August 2023 Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) Thursday 5th October 2023 Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee) Friday 13th October 2023 Modifications in GATE 2024 Application Tuesday to Saturday 07th to 11th November 2023 Availability of GATE Admit cards for download Wednesday 3rd January 2024 GATE 2024 Examinations Saturday & Sunday 03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024

GATE 2024 Registration: Check Application Fee

The application fee for the GATE 2024 has been increased this year. The registration fees per paper for female candidates SC/ST/PwD category have been increased to Rs 900 which was Rs 850 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 1800, which was Rs 1700 last year.

Candidate Category Regular Period (24th Aug to 29th Sept 2023) During the Extended Period (30th Sept to 13th Oct 2023) Female candidates SC/ST/PwD (per paper) ₹ 900 ₹ 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) ₹ 1800 ₹ 2300

GATE Registration 2024 Last Date: How to Fill IISc GATE Application Form?

Filling out the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) application form involves several steps. Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form here.

Visit the GATE Website : Go to the official GATE website, which is typically gate2024.iisc.ac.in (the organizing institute may change each year, so double-check the website).

: Go to the official GATE website, which is typically (the organizing institute may change each year, so double-check the website). Registration : Click on the “Register” or “New User” link to create an account. Fill in your personal information, such as name, email address, and mobile number, and choose a password. Make sure you use a valid email address and mobile number because you will receive important notifications on these.

: Click on the “Register” or “New User” link to create an account. Fill in your personal information, such as name, email address, and mobile number, and choose a password. Make sure you use a valid email address and mobile number because you will receive important notifications on these. Log In: After successful registration, log in to your GATE account using your email and password.

After successful registration, log in to your GATE account using your email and password. Fill Application Form: Complete the application form by providing your personal and academic details, including your choice of GATE paper (subject).

Complete the application form by providing your personal and academic details, including your choice of GATE paper (subject). Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of required documents. Ensure that the scanned documents meet the specified format and size requirements.

Upload scanned copies of required documents. Ensure that the scanned documents meet the specified format and size requirements. Pay Application Fee: Pay the application fee using the available payment options (credit/debit card, net banking, or other methods).

Pay the application fee using the available payment options (credit/debit card, net banking, or other methods). Submit Application: Review your application carefully to make sure all the information is accurate. After successful submission, you can download your filled application form for your records. It will contain your application number and other important details.

GATE 2024 Information Bulletin: Direct Link

GATE 2024 Application Form: Direct Link

GATE Exam Date 2024 – Check Subject-Wise Schedule

The GATE 2024 Examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Date (Day) Time (IST) Test Papers Saturday, 3rd February, 2024 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN)02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) TBA TBA Sunday, 4th February, 2024 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN)02:30 pm – 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) TBA TBA Saturday, 10th February, 2024 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN)02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) TBA TBA Sunday, 11th February, 2024 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN)02:30 pm to 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) TBA TBA

GATE Admit Card 2024 – Release Date And Time

Candidates can download their admit cards from the GATE 2024 website in the first week of January 2024. It’s essential for applicants to remember that admit cards will not be sent via postal mail or as email attachments. To access more detailed information and any additional instructions related to the admit card and the GATE 2024 examination, candidates should refer to the official GATE 2024 information bulletin available on the official GATE website.

