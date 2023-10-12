Home

GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Application Form Closing Soon; Check Correction Window Dates

GATE 2023 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will close the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today, October 12, 2023. Candidates who have not filled up the IISc GATE Application form 2023 can do so within the stipulated time by visiting the official website – https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. After the registration process concludes, the Institute will open the application portal, once again, through which aspirants can fill up the application form by paying a late fee. The last date to submit the GATE Application form with a late fee is October 20.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

NOTE: The GATE 2024 application fee needs to be paid only in online mode. The online registration link for the GATE 2024 exam is available on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 Registration Last Date – Check IISc GATE Application form, Admit Card, Exam Schedule

Name of the event and important dates here Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee): October 12 Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee): October 20 Modifications in GATE 2024 Application: November 7 to 11 Availability of GATE Admit cards for download 3rd January 2024 GATE 2024 Examinations 03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024

