GATE 2024 Registration With Late Fee Closes Today; Steps to Apply, Application Correction Date Here

NOTE: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the Organising Institute (OI) for GATE 2024. The website of GATE 2024 is https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You may like to read Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science. GATE 2024 will feature 30 test papers, distributed over four days. The examination dates for GATE 2024 are February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 examination will be conducted in several cities across India. GATE 2024 will not be conducted in centres outside India. GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Application Form(Date And Schedule) GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Application Correction Window Schedule (Date And Schedule) Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will open the application correction window between November 7 to November 11, 2023.

GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

Mode of examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours*

Number of papers: 30 test papers

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

Types of questions (a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Number of questions: 10 (General Aptitude) + 55 (Subject) = 65 Questions

Marking scheme: Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative marking: For a wrong answer to an MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answers to MSQ and NAT questions. There is no partial marking for any question.

GATE 2024 Registration: IISc GATE Application Form

A candidate must first register by providing full name, valid e-mail address, mobile number and by choosing a

password. All communication will be sent to this e-mail address and mobile number.

Apply for the examination.

Upload photograph, signature, photo ID, and category certificate (SC/ST/PwD) and/or Dyslexic certificate, as applicable.

Pay the application fee through the listed electronic payment modes.

Check the status of the application form: Received, Under scrutiny, Accepted, Defect status, Status after rectification, rejected with valid reasons, etc.

Download Admit Card.

View answers, marks, and GATE score

GATE 2024 Application Processing System (GOAPS) allows the candidate to enter the data, save partially filled

form, logout and resume filling the form by logging in again. The online application process is self-explanatory

and user-friendly. For more details, visit the official website of GATE.