Home

Education

GATE 2024 Registration Likely to Commence From Aug 24; List Of Documents Required, FAQs Here

GATE 2024 Registration Likely to Commence From Aug 24; List Of Documents Required, FAQs Here

GATE 2024 Registration Date And Time: The candidates can apply for the GATE 2024 examination in online mode through the official website of GATE.

GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an all-India examination conducted across the country jointly by IISc and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordinating Board (GATE), Ministry of Education, Government of India. Admission to postgraduate programmes with the Ministry of Education and some other government scholarship/assistantship at engineering colleges/ institutes in the country are open to those who qualify through GATE. This year, if going by the media reports, the registration process for GATE 2024 is expected to begin from August 24, 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru(IISc) has launched the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) admission portal.

Trending Now

At present, the GATE 2024 Exam Date has not been announced yet. The candidates can apply for the GATE 2024 examination in online mode through the official website of GATE. At the time of the GATE 2024 registration process, the candidates need to submit some important documents like photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. Please note, GATE 2023 was conducted for 29 papers.

GATE 2024 Portal Link

GATE 2024 Application: Tentative Dates

Online Application Begins: August 24, 2023(tentative)

Last Date to apply: September 19, 2023(tentative)

GATE 2024 Application: Documents Required for Filling the Online Application Form

High quality image of candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified

High quality image of candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card,Voter ID and Driving License (should have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and unique Photo ID number. This must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification)

GATE 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that he/she meets the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2023. A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.

Questions You May Ask

Is there any age limit to appear for GATE 2024? NO. There is NO age limit to appear for GATE 2024. Are there any restrictions on the number of times one can appear for GATE? NO. One can appear for the GATE examination any number of times. How do I make the fee payment for GATE 2024 examination? The payment option will appear after filling the online application form in GATE 2024 website. The candidate can opt for any of the payment options listed over there. The additional charges such as service charges, processing fees or bank charges, have to be borne by the candidate. Do I have to send the print-out of the application form? NO. The print-out of the application form is not required to be sent to the Organising Institute.

All Test Papers of GATE examinations will be entirely of objective type. The pattern of questions will include some Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For more details, visit the official website of GATE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES