GATE 2024 Registration: List of Documents Required To Fill Application Form. Details Inside

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore will release the GATE application form 2024 on its website – https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The GATE 2024 application form will be published on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Candidates can fill up the application form by providing the basis details and uploading the documents. Make sure that the uploaded pictures are clear and readable. Wrong information can lead to rejection of the candidature. Before registering yourself for the competitive examination, students must go through the list of guidelines that deals with the eligibility criteria, marking scheme, paper pattern, and other registration details.

IISc to Conduct the GATE 2024 Exam in Feb 2024

The Institute will conduct the GATE 2024 examination on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The admit card for the same will release on January 3. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

GATE 2024 Overview – Dates And Official Website

GATE 2024 Exam Date: February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.

GATE 2024 Website: https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/

GATE(Full Form): Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

GATE Exam Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore

GATE 2024 Registration: List of Documents Required To Fill Application Form

High quality image of candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

High quality image of candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification.

