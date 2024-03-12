GATE 2024 Result On March 16; Here’s How To Check Result – Know All About Counselling Process

Home

New Delhi: Engineering is one of the most popular professions for students and each year, lakhs of aspirants sit for the entrance examination, to get through the top engineering colleges of the country. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is annually conducted by one of the seven IITs on a rotational basis and this year, it has been conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. The exam is done and the GATE 2024 Results will be announced on March 16, 2024. Four days before the announcement, take a look at the step-by-step process of checking the result and also important details about the counselling process.

GATE 2024 Result: How To Check

Take a look at the steps you must follow to check the GATE 2024 Result…

The first step is to visit the official website, i.e. https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

On the home page, look for the link that reads,” Download GATE Result 2024.”

Enter the login details such as e nrollment Id/email address and p assword.

On entering your login credentials, your GATE Result will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE 2024 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Other important details are available on the website.

