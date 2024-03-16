Home

Education

GATE 2024 Result: Official Website Crashes Due To Technical Glitch

GATE 2024 Result: Official Website Crashes Due To Technical Glitch

GATE Result 2024 will be announced today, March 16, 2024. With no official update as to when the Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will declare the GATE exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the authorities to release the result timing soon on the website.

GATE 2024 Result Download Link: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will declare the GATE Result 2024 today, March 16, 2024; however, the exact time for the declaration of the results has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, several students have also been tweeting on social media platform X about the technical glitches in the GATE 2024 website. Candidates have reported finding “server issues” and “504 Gateway Time-out” in the GATE 2024 result login window, respectively. To Check the IISc GATE Result 2024, the candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. The GATE cut-off score will also be released along with the result.

Factors On Which GATE 2024 Cutoff Depends

Performance of the candidate GATE exam.

Category of the candidates

Previous cutoff trends

Factors On Which GATE 2024 Admission Cutoff

Number of applications received for admission

Availability of seats

Category of the candidates

Release GATE Result 2024 Time: Aspirants Request to IISc

With no official update as to when the Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will declare the GATE exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the authorities to release the result timing soon on the website. Requesting the authorities to release the IISc GATE Result time, a candidate wrote,” IISc must inform time of result announcement, many students are worried and anxious for their results. In past, IITs have released GATE result 1-2 days before. Requests IISc /IITs to please mention time of result in brochure itself. @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp sir, please see.”

While GATE Results 2024 are awaited, here’s how candidates have been reacting to the wait for the result:

IISc must inform time of result announcement, many students are worried and anxious for their results. In past, IITs have released GATE result 1-2 days before. Requests IISc /IITs to please mention time of result in brochure itself.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp sir, please see. — pankaj (@pankaj_kabiraa) March 16, 2024

Results timings? — Mahi Sathwik (@MahiSathwik) March 16, 2024

Website just got crashed….. — JustPhySal (@HustlerPhy) March 16, 2024

When are you going to mention the time of result. Dont have students waiting for it. — Tyko (@roqsilqs) March 16, 2024

Download IISc GATE 2024 Result – Direct Link

How To Download IISc GATE 2024 Result?

Visit the official website https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/download/ Look for the designated result link or search for the link that reads, “Download GATE 2024 RESULT.” Log in with the GATE 2024 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. The GATE 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2024 Result and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.