GATE 2024 Result on March 16; Candidates to Rectify Defective Applications to Obtain Scorecard

GATE Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore will announce the GATE result on March 16 at goaps.iisc.ac.in; the scorecard will be available for download for the candidates by March 23. Meanwhile, the institute is accepting the rectifications from candidates who were allowed to appear for the GATE examination.

Sharing a post on X, the Institute wrote, “GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in) is accepting defect rectifications from candidates who were allowed to appear for GATE 2024 provisionally. This is the last opportunity for such candidates to rectify defects & obtain their Score Card subject to qualification in GATE 2024.”

GOAPS portal (https://t.co/w2vz410lJ6) is accepting defect rectifications from candidates who were allowed to appear for GATE 2024 provisionally. This is the last opportunity for such candidates to rectify defects & obtain their Score Card subject to qualification in GATE 2024. — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) March 2, 2024

This year, on February 16, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru released the Candidate’s Response Sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

