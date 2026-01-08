Home

GATE 2026 admit card to release at gate2026.iitg.ac.in(soon); exams from Feb 7

Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can access the IIT GATE admit card 2026 by visiting the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Admit Card release date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon publish the GATE 2026 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can access the IIT GATE admit card 2026 by visiting the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, IIT GATE hall tickets were scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026. However, it was postponed. Meanwhile, the GATE exam schedule remains unchanged.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), a prestigious national-level examination, will be conducted on February 07, 08, 14, and February 15, 2026. The examination assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities. The GATE result will be declared on March 19, 2025.

How to download the GATE Admit Card?

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Look for the admit card link.

Enter the login details.

Your IIT GATE admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO test papers. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. Each candidate should fill only one application. If they wish to appear in second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add respective paper in their original application. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee. Candidates are advised to regularly check the GATE 2026 website for latest updates.

