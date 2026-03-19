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GATE 2026 Result LIVE: IIT GATE Result link at gate2026.iitg.ac.in(shortly); topper list, final answer key, how to check

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GATE 2026 Result LIVE: IIT GATE Result link at gate2026.iitg.ac.in(shortly); topper list, final answer key, how to check

GATE 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to announce the GATE Result today, March 19, 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to announce the GATE Result today, March 19, 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The GATE 2026 Result can be accessed by entering their login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password. Along with the GATE Result, the institute is expected to release the GATE final answer key and the GATE topper list. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE results will be announced on March 19.

GATE Result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of IIT Guwahati GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Look for the result link. Click on the link that reads,”Download GATE Result.’

Enter the credentials

Download and save a copy of it for future reference. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GATE Result.

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