  • India News
  • Exams & Results
  • GATE 2027 registration reopens: IIT Madras opens portal with late fee, check last date and key details here

GATE 2027 registration reopens: IIT Madras opens portal with late fee, check last date and key details here

According to the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 15, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
GATE 2027 registration reopens: IIT Madras opens portal with late fee, check last date and key details here
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has reopened the GATE 2027 registration portal for candidates who could not complete their applications during the earlier registration windows. The candidates must note that the special registration window has been opened following multiple requests from candidates and will be available with a late fee.

As per the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM. IIT Madras has also clearly stated that no further extension will be granted beyond this deadline.

Read more: GATE 2027 BIG UPDATE: IIT extends registration deadline, check new dates, other details here

GATE 2027 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Event

 Date and Time
Special registration window opens

 October 15, 2026, 10:30 AM
Last date to register

 October 16, 2026, 10:29 AM
Registration mode

 Online
Application fee

 With late fee
Conducting institute

 IIT Madras

How to Apply for GATE 2027

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates apply for the GATE 2027:

  • Visit the official GATE 2027 website
  • Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
  • Log in using the required DigiLocker credentials
  • Enter or verify personal and academic details
  • Select the GATE 2027 test paper and examination cities
  • Upload the required documents, photograph and signature
  • Review the application form carefully
  • Pay the applicable registration fee with the late fee
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference

GATE 2027 Exam Date: Key details

  • IIT Madras will conduct GATE 2027 on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.
  • The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode.
  • GATE 2027 includes a new Robotics and Automation (RA) test paper
  • Changes have been made to some sectional paper codes.
  • GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MTech and PhD programmes, and are also considered by several PSUs for recruitment.
  • Candidates who intend to appear for GATE 2027 should complete their applications within the special window.

GATE 2027 Application Fee With Late Fee

During the special registration window, candidates will have to pay the applicable fee along with the late fee. The fee is Rs 1,500 per paper for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, while other candidates, including foreign nationals, will have to pay Rs 2,500 per paper.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.