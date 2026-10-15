GATE 2027 registration reopens: IIT Madras opens portal with late fee, check last date and key details here

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has reopened the GATE 2027 registration portal for candidates who could not complete their applications during the earlier registration windows. The candidates must note that the special registration window has been opened following multiple requests from candidates and will be available with a late fee.
As per the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM. IIT Madras has also clearly stated that no further extension will be granted beyond this deadline.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates apply for the GATE 2027:
Visit the official GATE 2027 website
Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
Log in using the required DigiLocker credentials
Enter or verify personal and academic details
Select the GATE 2027 test paper and examination cities
Upload the required documents, photograph and signature
Review the application form carefully
Pay the applicable registration fee with the late fee
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
GATE 2027 Exam Date: Key details
IIT Madras will conduct GATE 2027 on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.
The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode.
GATE 2027 includes a new Robotics and Automation (RA) test paper
Changes have been made to some sectional paper codes.
GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MTech and PhD programmes, and are also considered by several PSUs for recruitment.
Candidates who intend to appear for GATE 2027 should complete their applications within the special window.
GATE 2027 Application Fee With Late Fee
During the special registration window, candidates will have to pay the applicable fee along with the late fee. The fee is Rs 1,500 per paper for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, while other candidates, including foreign nationals, will have to pay Rs 2,500 per paper.