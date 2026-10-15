GATE 2027 registration reopens: IIT Madras opens portal with late fee, check last date and key details here

According to the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM.

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New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has reopened the GATE 2027 registration portal for candidates who could not complete their applications during the earlier registration windows. The candidates must note that the special registration window has been opened following multiple requests from candidates and will be available with a late fee.

As per the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will remain open from October 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM to October 16, 2026, at 10:29 AM. IIT Madras has also clearly stated that no further extension will be granted beyond this deadline.

GATE 2027 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Event Date and Time Special registration window opens October 15, 2026, 10:30 AM Last date to register October 16, 2026, 10:29 AM Registration mode Online Application fee With late fee Conducting institute IIT Madras How to Apply for GATE 2027 For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates apply for the GATE 2027: Visit the official GATE 2027 website

Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Log in using the required DigiLocker credentials

Enter or verify personal and academic details

Select the GATE 2027 test paper and examination cities

Upload the required documents, photograph and signature

Review the application form carefully

Pay the applicable registration fee with the late fee

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference GATE 2027 Exam Date: Key details IIT Madras will conduct GATE 2027 on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode.

GATE 2027 includes a new Robotics and Automation (RA) test paper

Changes have been made to some sectional paper codes.

GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MTech and PhD programmes, and are also considered by several PSUs for recruitment.

Candidates who intend to appear for GATE 2027 should complete their applications within the special window.

GATE 2027 Application Fee With Late Fee

During the special registration window, candidates will have to pay the applicable fee along with the late fee. The fee is Rs 1,500 per paper for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, while other candidates, including foreign nationals, will have to pay Rs 2,500 per paper.