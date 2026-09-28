GATE 2027 BIG UPDATE: IIT extends registration deadline, check new dates, other details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration deadline. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can now apply for the GATE exam without late fee till October 5, 2026. According to the institute, the registration process was extended because the exam-conducting body received many requests from the applicants for the deadline extension.
IIT has advised the candidates to complete their application process at the earliest without waiting for the last day. To complete the registration process, applicants must visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in and fill out the form properly to be eligible to appear for the exam.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the application process:
Step 1: Visit the official GATE website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in
Step 2: Register using a valid email ID, mobile number and password.
Step 3: Once successfully registered, applicants will receive a GOAP enrollment ID at their provided email ID.
Step 4: Now log in to the portal using the enrollment ID.
Step 5: The GATE 2027 application form will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Fill out the personal details along with academic details in the form.
Step 7: Now upload all the required documents in the specified format.
Step 8: Lastly pay the registration fee and submit the form
Step 9: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.
The GATE 2027 examination will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21. The admit card release date will be announced later on the official GATE portal.
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