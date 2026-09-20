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GATE 2027 Registrations BIG Update: Check new guidelines, last date to apply, eligibility criteria and other details here

Candidates will be required to upload a clear passport-size photograph, signature, a valid ID such as an Aadhaar card, and category certificates, if applicable. Once the registration process closes, an application correction window will be opened. The GATE 2027 examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2027.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 20, 2026, 4:45 PM IST
GATE 2027 Registrations BIG Update: Check new guidelines, last date to apply, eligibility criteria and other details here
IIT Delhi said its student support system provides 24/7 access to counsellors and psychiatrists. File image/PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam, with registration open until September 27, 2026. Candidates who fail to submit their applications by this date can still register by paying a late fee until October 7, 2026. It is important to note that students who are in the third year or higher of their undergraduate degree, as well as those who have already completed an approved degree programme, are eligible to apply.

The admit card release date will be announced later on the GATE official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Proir to filling out the form, the candidates need to read all instructions carefully. Candidates will need to upload a clear passport-size photo, signature, a valid ID card like an Aadhaar card, and category certificates if they apply to you. After registration ends, an application correction window will open, and the exams will take place in February 2027.

Read more: CBSE Tentative Date Sheet 2027 Big Update: Board likely to release timetable soon, check how to download CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule for Class 10, 12

Document Specifications:

  • High-quality passport-size photograph with a white background.
  • Clear scanned image of the candidate’s signature.
  • Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) or PwD Certificate (if applicable) in PDF format.
  • Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License).

GATE 2027 Key Schedule

Event / Activity

 Important Dates
Online Application Start Date

 Active Now
Last Date to Apply (Regular Fee)

 September 26, 2026
Extended Closing Date (With Late Fee)

 October 7, 2026
Application Correction Window

 November 2026
GATE 2027 Admit Card Release

 January 2027
GATE 2027 Examination Dates

 February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.

GATE 2027 Exam: Steps to Create DigiLocker Account

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can create an account on DigiLocker:

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Create Account’ option.
  • Once clicked on the option, enter the mobile number and verify it using OTP sent to the same number.
  • Enter required details such as full name, date of birth, gender, email ID etc.
  • Now set a 6 digit Security PIN
  • Submit the registration form.
  • The DigiLocker account will be created.

Guidelines & Eligibility Requirements

Candidates currently studying in the third year or higher year of any undergraduate degree program, or who have already completed any government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts, are eligible to apply.

Candidates are permitted to appear in either one or two test papers from the approved combination list. The primary paper must be selected first before adding a secondary paper.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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