GATE 2027 Registrations BIG Update: Check new guidelines, last date to apply, eligibility criteria and other details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam, with registration open until September 27, 2026. Candidates who fail to submit their applications by this date can still register by paying a late fee until October 7, 2026. It is important to note that students who are in the third year or higher of their undergraduate degree, as well as those who have already completed an approved degree programme, are eligible to apply.
The admit card release date will be announced later on the GATE official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Proir to filling out the form, the candidates need to read all instructions carefully. Candidates will need to upload a clear passport-size photo, signature, a valid ID card like an Aadhaar card, and category certificates if they apply to you. After registration ends, an application correction window will open, and the exams will take place in February 2027.
|Event / Activity
|Important Dates
|Online Application Start Date
|Active Now
|Last Date to Apply (Regular Fee)
|September 26, 2026
|Extended Closing Date (With Late Fee)
|October 7, 2026
|Application Correction Window
|November 2026
|GATE 2027 Admit Card Release
|January 2027
|GATE 2027 Examination Dates
|February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.
GATE 2027 Exam: Steps to Create DigiLocker Account
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can create an account on DigiLocker:
Candidates currently studying in the third year or higher year of any undergraduate degree program, or who have already completed any government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts, are eligible to apply.
Candidates are permitted to appear in either one or two test papers from the approved combination list. The primary paper must be selected first before adding a secondary paper.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.