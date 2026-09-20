GATE 2027 Registrations BIG Update: Check new guidelines, last date to apply, eligibility criteria and other details here

Candidates will be required to upload a clear passport-size photograph, signature, a valid ID such as an Aadhaar card, and category certificates, if applicable. Once the registration process closes, an application correction window will be opened. The GATE 2027 examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2027.

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IIT Delhi said its student support system provides 24/7 access to counsellors and psychiatrists. File image/PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam, with registration open until September 27, 2026. Candidates who fail to submit their applications by this date can still register by paying a late fee until October 7, 2026. It is important to note that students who are in the third year or higher of their undergraduate degree, as well as those who have already completed an approved degree programme, are eligible to apply.

The admit card release date will be announced later on the GATE official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Proir to filling out the form, the candidates need to read all instructions carefully. Candidates will need to upload a clear passport-size photo, signature, a valid ID card like an Aadhaar card, and category certificates if they apply to you. After registration ends, an application correction window will open, and the exams will take place in February 2027.

Document Specifications:

High-quality passport-size photograph with a white background.

Clear scanned image of the candidate’s signature.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) or PwD Certificate (if applicable) in PDF format.

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License).

GATE 2027 Key Schedule