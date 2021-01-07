GATE Admit Card 2021: The candidates who are preparing for GATE 2021, we have some important news for you. According to the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology is going to release the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 Admit card tomorrow i.e., January 08 2021. Soon after the formal release of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. appsgate.iitb.ac.in. Also Read - GATE 2021: Online Portal GOAPS Reopened, Change Examination City At gate.iitb.ac.in NOW

Gate 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2021 in two shifts- forenoon and afternoon shifts.

The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they have to carry in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit without proper document.

The GATE 2021 Admit card shall only be available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website. Authorities are not going to send the GATE 2021 admit card to the candidates via mail or post.

Candidates appearing for GATE 2021 examination must bring a print-out of their admit card on an A-4 sized paper at the venue on the examination day.

Along with the hall ticket, they must also bring a valid and original photo identity proof which was specified by the candidates during the online application process. This may be Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.

Photocopy, scanned copy or expired ID proof shall not be accepted by the authorities.

Registered candidates who have successfully received their admit card must report to the GATE examination centre at the date and time mentioned in the admit card. Any requests for changing the centre, date or time of the examination in the admit card shall not be entertained.