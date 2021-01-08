GATE Admit Card 2021: The hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been released. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Gate 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2021 in two shifts- forenoon and afternoon shifts. Also Read - GATE 2021 Admit Card to be Released Today at gate.iitb.ac.in | Key Points Students Should Know

The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit without a proper document. The GATE 2021 Admit card shall only be available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website and authorities are not going to send the GATE 2021 admit card to the candidates via mail or post. Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2021 Download BEGINS Tomorrow at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, Check Important Details Here

Candidates appearing for GATE 2021 examination must bring a print-out of their admit card on an A-4 sized paper at the venue on the examination day. Over 8.82 lakh candidates who had registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 can download the admit card or call letter from the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the GATE 2021 official website — gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit card

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. Two new courses were introduced this year which allowed students from humanities backgrounds to apply as well. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.