GATE Admit Card 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards, which were scheduled to be released on Friday, have been postponed. According to the fresh update at its official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in -, the date of release for GATE Admit Card 2022 will soon be announced. The official statement on the official website read,"Date of Downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly."

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit cards(once released) from the official website of the institute, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall. “Candidates must be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination,” the official website said.

Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website.

Will GATE 2022 Exam Be Postponed?

Earlier, GATE 2022 examinations were scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, as per the official website. According to a notice issued by IIT-Kharagpur, the above mentioned dates are said to be tentative, which means that the examination can be postponed in the light of the surge in coronavirus infections.

The admit cards for GATE 2022 were scheduled to be issued on January 4, which was later extended till January 7. Now, the site has put the admit card download on hold and no new date has been mentioned.