GATE 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2022 on its official website. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the institute, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The official statement on the official website reads, ''Candidates can download Admit Card from January 15, 2022."

According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card

Steps to Download the GATE 2022 Admit card

Go to the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, GATE 2022 Admit Card.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

The GATE 2022 Admit card will release on the screen.

Save, Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, students can click on the direct link given below to download the Admit card.

Click Here to Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card

For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the timing, exam slots, and date from the admit card. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots – the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.