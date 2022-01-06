GATE 2022 Admit Card Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the GATE 2022 Admit Card tomorrow, as of January 7, 2022. The official statement on the official website reads, ‘‘Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022.” The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit cards(once released) from the official website of the institute, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - HPU Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 274 Posts on recruitment.hpushimla.in | Registration Begins Tomorrow

The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall. Earlier in December, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur released the GATE 2022 Exam Schedule on its official website. According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the timing, exam slots, and date from the admit card(once released).

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the GATE 2021 official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit option.

Step 4: The GATE 2022 Admit card will release on the screen.

Step 5: Save, Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, students can click on the direct link given below to download the Admit card.

Click Here to Download the GATE 2022 Admit Card