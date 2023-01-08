GATE Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Exams From Feb 4

GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, January 09, 2023. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 03. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues.“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a statement on the website.

This year, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?

Follow the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Admit card 2023.

Go to the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIT GATE Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Here GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Date January 9, 2023 GATE 2023 Exam Date February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Release of GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 Declaration of GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023

Details Mentioned on IIT GATE Admit Card 2023?

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Examination Date

Examination time

Venue/ Exam centre

IIT GATE Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.