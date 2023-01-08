Top Recommended Stories
GATE Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Exams From Feb 4
GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, January 09, 2023. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 03. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues.“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a statement on the website.
Also Read:
- Delhi Private Schools Advised To Remain Closed Till Jan 15 Due To Cold Wave; Official Notice Here
- NEET PG 2023: Less Than 50% Interns Eligible After NBE Announces Internship Cut-Off Date; FORDA Calls For Postponement
- JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Relaxation Demand Sent to Concerned Department; Union Education Minister Response to Lok Sabha MP
This year, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.
Download GATE Admit Card 2023 (link to be active soon)
How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?
Follow the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Admit card 2023.
- Go to the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”
- The login window will appear on the screen.
- Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.
- Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
IIT GATE Registration: Check Important Dates Here
Name of the Events
Check Important Dates Here
GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Date
January 9, 2023
GATE 2023 Exam Date
February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.
Release of GATE 2023 Answer Key
February 21, 2023
Declaration of GATE 2023 Result
March 16, 2023
Details Mentioned on IIT GATE Admit Card 2023?
- Name of the candidate
- Roll number
- Examination Date
- Examination time
- Venue/ Exam centre
IIT GATE Exam Pattern
The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.