GATE Admit card 2026 date: IIT Guwahati to announce revised GATE hall ticket release date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in(soon); exam on..

IIT GATE admit card will be released at the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to release the GATE 2026 Admit Card anytime soon. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the IIT GATE admit card through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the institute was scheduled to release the GATE admit card on January 2, 2026. However, it has been postponed. “The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon,” reads the official statement.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers (subjects). A candidate can appear for one or two (as per combinations given in Table 4) of the 30 test papers. The examination for all the test papers will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode where the candidates will be shown the questions on a computer screen.

All test papers of GATE 2026 will be of the duration of three hours (four hours in case of candidates

availing compensatory time), consisting of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. After the examination

duration has elapsed, the examination will terminate automatically.

GATE 2026 test papers contain questions of three types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple

Select Questions(MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MCQ will have choice of four answers, out of which ONLY ONE choice is correct. Negative Marking for Wrong Answers: For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 of a mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination.

The examination assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. IIT Guwahati is the Organizing Institute for GATE 2026.

