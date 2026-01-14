Home

GATE Admit card 2026: IIT Guwahati releases GATE hall ticket at goaps.iitg.ac.in; direct link

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 admit card on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 admit card on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. “GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download from the GOAPS Portal,” reads the statement on the website. Candidates who have filled up the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) application form can download the IIT GATE admit card through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The Admit Card is valid if and only if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clear.

