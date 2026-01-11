Home

GATE Admit card 2026: IIT Guwahati to release GATE hall ticket soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; how to check

GATE 2026 Admit Card and Original ID proof are essential for entry into the examination centre.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will publish the GATE 2026 admit card soon on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who have filled up the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) application form can download the IIT GATE admit card through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The Admit Card is valid if and only if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clear. Candidates are advised to print the Admit Card on A4 size paper using a laser printer, preferably in color. GATE 2026 Admit Card and Original ID proof are essential for entry into the examination centre.

IIT Guwahati to release GATE hall ticket soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; how to check

All test papers of GATE 2026 will be of the duration of three hours (four hours in case of candidates

availing compensatory time), consisting of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. After the examination

duration has elapsed, the examination will terminate automatically

Go to the official website of IIT GATE at https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/index.html.

Click on the link that reads, “Download IIT GATE exam admit card.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your GATE exam admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination.

The examination assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities.

GATE 2026 test papers contain questions of three types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple

Select Questions(MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. This year, the GATE exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

