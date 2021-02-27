GATE Answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on the website– gate.iitb.ac.in. Students can download the GATE answer key 2021 by visiting the official website, and evaluate their performance in the MTech engineering entrance exam. The GATE result will be announced on March 22. The GATE entrance exam 2021 was conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Also Read - GATE 2021 Answer Key with Question Paper To Release by 2 March, Check Other Details Here

GATE Answer key 2021: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The question papers and answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key and corresponding questions paper in PDF format.

GATE Answer key 2021: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key objection link

Login using your credentials

Step 3: Click on the answer that you think is wrong. Write your answer and attach supporting documents

Step 4: Pay fees

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout for a future reference

The candidates can raise objections using the objection window from March 2 to March 4 by paying a fee of Rs 500 for every question. They will need to attach proof to justify their claim. The final merit list will be released once all the objections are evaluated.

How to calculate GATE score using the answer key

The main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is total marks = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Negative marking will be done for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

GATE response key released

The IIT-Bombay has already released the GATE 2021 response sheet on February 18, 2021. The candidates will have to login to the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal, and then click on the ‘view response key’ button and then download the GATE response key in PDF format.