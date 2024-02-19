Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link
live

GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link

GATE Answer Key 2024 and question paper has been released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check direct link, date to raise objections, and other details.

Updated: February 19, 2024 3:02 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link

GATE Answer Key 2024 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has released the GATE Answer Key today, February 19, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Provisional Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. “GATE 2024 MASTER QUESTION PAPERS AND ANSWER KEYS,” reads the official statement on the website.

Trending Now

The Master Question Papers and Answer Keys of various test papers are given below. The keys are open to challenges by candidates during February 22-25, 2024.

Question PaperAnswer Key *Question PaperAnswer Key *
Aerospace Engineering (AE)AE KeyInstrumentation Engineering (IN)IN Key
Agricultural Engineering (AG)AG KeyMathematics (MA)MA Key
Architecture and Planning (AR)AR KeyMechanical Engineering (ME)ME Key
Biomedical Engineering (BM)BM KeyMining Engineering (MN)MN Key
Biotechnology (BT)BT KeyMetallurgical Engineering (MT)MT Key
Civil Engineering (CE-1) (Forenoon)CE-1 KeyNaval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)NM Key
Civil Engineering (CE-2) (Afternoon)CE-2 KeyPetroleum Engineering (PE)PE Key
Chemical Engineering (CH)CH KeyPhysics (PH)PH Key
Computer Science and Information Technology (CS-1) (Forenoon)CS-1 KeyProduction and Industrial Engineering (PI)PI Key
Computer Science and Information Technology (CS-2) (Afternoon)CS-2 KeyStatistics (ST)ST Key
Chemistry (CY)CY KeyTextile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF)TF Key
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)DA KeyEngineering Sciences (XE)XE Key
Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)EC KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – Economics (XH-C1)XH-C1 Key
Electrical Engineering (EE)EE KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – English (XH-C2)XH-C2 Key
Environmental Science & Engineering (ES)ES KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – Linguistics (XH-C3)XH-C3 Key
Ecology and Evolution (EY)EY KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – Philosophy (XH-C4)XH-C4 Key
Geomatics Engineering (GE)GE KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – Psychology (XH-C5)XH-C5 Key
Geology and Geophysics – Geology (GG-1)GG-1 KeyHumanities & Social Sciences – Sociology (XH-C6)XH-C6 Key
Geology and Geophysics – Geophysics (GG-2)GG-2 KeyLife Sciences (XL)XL Key

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GATE Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Feb 19, 2024 3:02 PM IST

    GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link

    GATE Answer Key 2024

  • Feb 19, 2024 3:00 PM IST

    GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link

    The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has released the GATE Answer Key today, February 19, 2024

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.