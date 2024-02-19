Home

GATE Answer Key 2024(OUT) LIVE: IISc GATE Provisional Key, Question Paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link

GATE Answer Key 2024 and question paper has been released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check direct link, date to raise objections, and other details.

GATE Answer Key 2024 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has released the GATE Answer Key today, February 19, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Provisional Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. “GATE 2024 MASTER QUESTION PAPERS AND ANSWER KEYS,” reads the official statement on the website.

The Master Question Papers and Answer Keys of various test papers are given below. The keys are open to challenges by candidates during February 22-25, 2024. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GATE Answer Key.

