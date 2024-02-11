Home

GATE Answer Key 2024 to Release Soon at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Result Next Month

GATE Answer Key 2024 Release Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 2

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

GATE Answer Key 2024 Release Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 21, 2024; candidates will be allowed to challenge, if any, against the answer key between February 22 to February 25, 2024. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. The examination was held by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the IISC GATE answer key 2024.

GATE Answer Key 2024: How to Check GATE Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download GATE Provisional Answer Key 2024.”

Enter the login details such as enrollment ID, password, and captcha code.

Your IISc GATE Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE Answer Key 2024 for future reference.

GATE Result

After the GATE 2024 examinations conclude, candidates may submit their contests against the answer keys during the specified dates subject to payment of a fee. Once the evaluation is finalised, GATE 2024 results will be announced. Qualified candidates can download the scorecard from their GATE 2024 account.

After evaluating the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing

the GATE score. For multi-session test papers, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions

will be converted to normalised marks for that particular test paper. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalised marks (for multi-session test papers) will be used for computing the GATE score, based on the qualifying marks.

GATE Scorecard

GATE 2024 score card will remain valid for three years from the date of the announcement of results. The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a test paper. GATE 2024 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results. Qualifying in GATE is useful for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to:

(i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture; and

(ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Science/Technology/Architecture/Humanities, in institutions supported by MoE and other government agencies. Even in colleges and institutions that admit students without MoE scholarship/assistantship, GATE qualification may be useful. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

