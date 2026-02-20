GATE Answer Key 2026: IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidate’s response sheet soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; expected result date, normalization process, steps to check

Home

GATE Answer Key 2026: IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidates response sheet soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; expected result date, normalization process, steps to check

GATE Answer Key is expected soon. Check the step-by-step guide to access the GATE 2026 Answer Key.

GATE Answer Key 2026 Date and time: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to release the GATE Answer Key anytime soon. Along with the GATE Answer Key, the institute will release the GATE response sheet. To access the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password.

When was the GATE examination held?

This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. According to the IIT GATE website, the GATE Result will be announced on March 19. The GATE score obtained by the candidate will remain valid for a period of THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

Why is GATE Exam conducted?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination.

The examination assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2026 was held for a total of 30 test papers comprising full and sectional papers. The candidates’ responses will be available in their account on GOAPS. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the GATE provisional Answer Key, during the specified dates subject to payment of a fee. Evaluation will be finalized and GATE 2026 results (score) will be announced.

How to Check the GATE Answer Key?

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/download.html.

Look for the link that reads,”Download IIT GATE Answer Key.”

Enter the login details.

Your IIT GATE Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.