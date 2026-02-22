  • Home
GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidate's response sheet at gate2026.iitg.ac.in (soon); expected result date, how to check, what's next

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: To download the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials.

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidate’s response sheet at gate2026.iitg.ac.in (soon); expected result date, how to check, what's next

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon release the GATE Answer Key. To download the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password. Along with the GATE Answer Key, the institute will release the GATE response sheet. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE Result are scheduled to be declared on March 19. The GATE score obtained by the candidate will remain valid for a period of THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

Live Updates

  • Feb 22, 2026 7:25 AM IST

    GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: IIT GATE score validity

    The GATE score obtained by the candidate will remain valid for a period of THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

  • Feb 22, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Login details required to check IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidate’s response sheet

    To download the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password.

  • Feb 22, 2026 6:22 AM IST

    GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE: IIT GATE Provisional Answer key, candidate’s response sheet at gate2026.iitg.ac.in (soon)

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon release the GATE Answer Key.

