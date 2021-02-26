GATE Answer Key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Friday said that the GATE Answer Key 2021 will be released by March 2 on its official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in. Once the GATE Answer Key 2021 is released, the MTech candidates can download the GATE answer key 2021 to analyse their performance in the entrance exam. However, the final GATE 2021 result will be announced on March 22, the premier institute said. Also Read - GATE 2021 Answer Key with Question Paper To Release by 2 March, Check Other Details Here

Once the GATE answer key 2021 is released, then the candidates can raise objections using the objection window that will be opened from March 2 to March 4 by paying a fee of Rs 500 for every challenge. However, they will have to attach a proof to justify their claim. Once all the GATE answer key challenges will be resolved, the final merit list will be released.

GATE Answer Key: Here's How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The question papers and answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key and corresponding questions paper in PDF format.

How to calculate GATE score using answer key

For the information of the candidates, the main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is total marks = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

However, candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have the negative marking and there will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Moreover, the MCQ are of both 1 marks and 2 marks. And for each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.

GATE response key released

The IIT-Bombay has already released the GATE 2021 response sheet on February 18, 2021. The candidates will have to login to the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal, and then click on the ‘view response key’ button and then download the GATE response key in the PDF format.