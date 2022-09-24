- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023
Check Steps To Fill GATE Application Form 2023
Interested candidates can fill up the GATE 2023 registration form by following the steps as given below.
- Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the login option.
- If you are a new user then register yourself on the portal.
- Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.
- After registration, log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the GATE 2023 Application form by paying the application fee.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 Application Form NOTE: The photograph, signature, category certificate (SC / ST / PwD) and / or Dyslexic certificate, wherever applicable, must be uploaded during the online application. Candidates MUST enter the valid photo identity (ID) number specified in any one of the following IDs: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, and Driving License. Candidate MUST produce the SAME original valid photo ID proof during the examination for verification purposes.
GATE 2023 Score Card Validity
GATE 2023 score card will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results.
GATE Exam Pattern
GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The pattern of questions will include some Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions A candidate is allowed to appear for ONE or maximum TWO subject papers only. TWO Paper combinations have to be chosen from the given list of combinations of papers. Final allotment of TWO papers will still be subject to availability of infrastructure and dates.
GATE 2023 Mode of Examination
GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).