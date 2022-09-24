GATE 2023 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on September 30, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the GATE Application Form before the last date by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. According to the GATE 2023 information bulletin, the GATE 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. Students are advised to read the GATE eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the registration process.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result on Sept 28

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. There is NO age limit to appear for GATE 2023 examination.

