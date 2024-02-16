By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Today); Answer Key on Feb 21
GATE Candidate's Response Sheet 2024: Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
GATE Response Sheet 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to release the Candidate’s Response Sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) anytime soon; meanwhile, the GATE answer key will be published on February 21, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.
To access the GATE Answer Key, an aspirant needs to enter his/her login details. Check the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Answer key 2024 below:
- Visit the official website of GATE IISc at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.
- Look for the ‘GATE Answer Key 2024 Link.
- Enter the login details on the GOAPS portal such as
- Your GATE Answer Key will be released on the screen.
|Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
|Wednesday
|3rd January 2024
|GATE 2024 Examinations
|Saturday & Sunday
|03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024
|Candidate’s response available in Application portal
|Friday
|16th February 2024
|Answer keys available on Application portal
|Wednesday
|21st February 2024
|Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
|Thursday to Sunday
|22nd to 25th February 2024
|Announcement of Results of GATE 2024
|Saturday
|16th March 2024
|Availability of Score Card for download by candidates
|Saturday
|23rd March 2024
