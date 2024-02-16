Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Today); Answer Key on Feb 21

GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Today); Answer Key on Feb 21

GATE Candidate's Response Sheet 2024: Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Published: February 16, 2024 7:09 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE Candidate's Response Sheet 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Today); Answer Key on Feb 21
GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: IISc GATE Candidate's Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Tomorrow); Direct Link

GATE Response Sheet 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to release the Candidate’s Response Sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) anytime soon; meanwhile, the GATE answer key will be published on February 21, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Trending Now

To access the GATE Answer Key, an aspirant needs to enter his/her login details. Check the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Answer key 2024 below:

You may like to read

  • Visit the official website of GATE IISc at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.
  • Look for the ‘GATE Answer Key 2024 Link.
  • Enter the login details on the GOAPS portal such as
  • Your GATE Answer Key will be released on the screen.
Availability of GATE Admit cards for downloadWednesday3rd January 2024
GATE 2024 ExaminationsSaturday & Sunday03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024
Candidate’s response available in Application portalFriday16th February 2024
Answer keys available on Application portalWednesday21st February 2024
Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer KeysThursday to Sunday22nd to 25th February 2024
Announcement of Results of GATE 2024Saturday16th March 2024
Availability of Score Card for download by candidatesSaturday23rd March 2024

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.