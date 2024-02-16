Home

GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Today); Answer Key on Feb 21

GATE Candidate's Response Sheet 2024: Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE Response Sheet 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to release the Candidate’s Response Sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) anytime soon; meanwhile, the GATE answer key will be published on February 21, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

To access the GATE Answer Key, an aspirant needs to enter his/her login details. Check the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Answer key 2024 below:

Visit the official website of GATE IISc at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

Look for the ‘GATE Answer Key 2024 Link.

Enter the login details on the GOAPS portal such as Enrollment Id/Email Address, Password, and captcha code.

Your GATE Answer Key will be released on the screen.

