GATE COAP 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has commenced the online registration process for GATE COAP 2022. Only those candidates who have qualified in GATE 2022/2021/2020 and wish to apply for M.Tech. admission in any of the participating institutes/job offers in PSUs are eligible to register for COAP 2022 at coap.iitb.ac.in.
COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes/PSUs will upload their offers in a common time window as specified. Note, COAP is not an Application Portal for M.Tech admission in any participating institute. Candidates should apply separately to the respective Institute(s) for M.Tech admission / PSU for the job.
GATE COAP 2022: Here’s How to Register
- Visit the official website of COAP 2022, coap.iitb.ac.in.
- Click on the Register option available on the homepage.
- Register yourself by providing the GATE Registration number, GATE Paper code, GATE Score, Name, Date of Birth, and captcha code.
- Login again with the new credentials.
- Now apply to the institutes in which you desire to get admission from the institute’s official website.
GATE COAP 2022: Eligibility Criteria
In order to register for COAP 2022, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria given below.
- Candidates must be Indian Nationals.
- Candidates should have valid GATE scores (Qualified in GATE 2022/2021/2020).
Registration Fee: COAP registration is completely free. For more details about the registration process, age limit, and other details, click on the link given below.