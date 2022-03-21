GATE COAP 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has commenced the online registration process for GATE COAP 2022. Only those candidates who have qualified in GATE 2022/2021/2020 and wish to apply for M.Tech. admission in any of the participating institutes/job offers in PSUs are eligible to register for COAP 2022 at coap.iitb.ac.in.Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes/PSUs will upload their offers in a common time window as specified. Note, COAP is not an Application Portal for M.Tech admission in any participating institute. Candidates should apply separately to the respective Institute(s) for M.Tech admission / PSU for the job.

GATE COAP 2022: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official website of COAP 2022, coap.iitb.ac.in .

. Click on the Register option available on the homepage.

Register yourself by providing the GATE Registration number, GATE Paper code, GATE Score, Name, Date of Birth, and captcha code.

Login again with the new credentials.

Now apply to the institutes in which you desire to get admission from the institute’s official website.

GATE COAP 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to register for COAP 2022, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria given below.

Candidates must be Indian Nationals.

Candidates should have valid GATE scores (Qualified in GATE 2022/2021/2020).

Registration Fee: COAP registration is completely free. For more details about the registration process, age limit, and other details, click on the link given below.