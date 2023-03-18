Home

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration Begins at coap.iitkgp.ac.in; Round 1 Seat Allotment on May 20

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration: Candidates can register for GATE COAP 2023 by visiting the official website at coap.iitkgp.ac.in. Round 1 Seat Allotment will be published on May 20.

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE CoAP) 2023 today, March 18, 2023. Candidates can register for GATE COAP 2023 by visiting the official website at coap.iitkgp.ac.in. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal(COAP) was initiated in 2017 to provide a common platform for the registered candidates seeking admission to take the most preferred choice for admission into an M.Tech. Programme in participating Institutes, or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSUs).

To register for COAP 2023, a candidate must have the following data i) Name, ii) GATE Registration number(s), iii) Date of birth, iv) Email ID, and v) Mobile number.

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration Tentative schedule for Main Rounds of offers

Round No Time window for candidates to view offers and take a decision Options available to candidates Accept & Freeze Retain & Wait Reject & Wait 1 May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes 2 May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes 3 June 3 (10:00 AM) to June 5 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes/ No* Yes 4 June 10 (10:00 AM) to June 12 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes/ No* Yes 5 June 17 (10:00 AM) to June 19 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration: How to Apply Online?

Visit the website at coap.iitkgp.ac.in.

For new registration: Click Register. If you have already registered in COAP 2023 then log in with your credential received on Email/SMS.

Enter details of the GATE Paper(s) and click Register Now. You can Add Row for more GATE Papers

At least one GATE Paper registration number is needed to register in COAP You can add more GATE Papers later after registration also.

Click Dashboard to view Application details at all Institutes and registered GATE paper(s) in COAP. > Click Applicant Details to Add Row for more GATE Papers. You can also delete additional added rows for GATE Papers.

When you are completely satisfied with your entries, Click Final Submit. Data cannot be modified further after you Click Final Submit.

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration Information Bulletin PDF: Direct Link

GATE CoAP 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

GATE CoAP 2023 Registration: Check Details here

Option 1- ‘Accept and Freeze’: This option should be selected if a candidate is willing to accept one of the available offers and does not like to be considered for any other offers from other Institutes, if any. Candidates selecting this option WILL NOT be considered in the subsequent round(s) of admission in any of the participating academic Institutes and PSUs.

This option should be selected if a candidate is willing to accept one of the available offers and does not like to be considered for any other offers from other Institutes, if any. Candidates selecting this option WILL NOT be considered in the subsequent round(s) of admission in any of the participating academic Institutes and PSUs. Option 2- ‘Retain and Wait’: This option should be selected if a candidate indicates his/her partial acceptance to any one of the available offers and also would like to be considered for any other offers in other institutes, if any, in the subsequent round(s) of offers. Candidates selecting this option WILL NOT be considered for the other rejected offers in the current round.

This option should be selected if a candidate indicates his/her partial acceptance to any one of the available offers and also would like to be considered for any other offers in other institutes, if any, in the subsequent round(s) of offers. Candidates selecting this option WILL NOT be considered for the other rejected offers in the current round. Option 3- ‘Reject All and Wait’ : This option should be selected if the candidate is not willing to accept any of the offer(s) of admission / job in the current round. Nevertheless, the candidate will be considered for other preferences, if any, in the subsequent round(s) of admission offered in any participating academic Institutes and PSUs.

: This option should be selected if the candidate is not willing to accept any of the offer(s) of admission / job in the current round. Nevertheless, the candidate will be considered for other preferences, if any, in the subsequent round(s) of admission offered in any participating academic Institutes and PSUs. Freeze Decision (After Selecting Option 1.1, 1.2 or 1.3): Candidate can select the choice from offers multiple times and press OK to confirm. After making the final choice, candidates have to click the Freeze button to complete the decision-making. For moredetails, refer to the Information bulletin shared above.

