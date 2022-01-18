GATE Exam 2022 Latest Update: Amid rise in the coronavirus cases, over 23,000 candidates on Tuesday signed an online petition and demanded postponement of GATE Exam 2022. The candidates must note that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was scheduled to be held from 4-13 February. The result of the examination will be declared on 17 March. This time, the exam is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kahargpur.Also Read - Allow Shops To Open On Weekends: Traders Urge Delhi Govt to Remove Odd-Even Rules

In the online petition, the students have demanded that the exam be postponed keeping in mind the safety of the examinees due to the COVID Third wave in the country. Notably, the students are signing the petition on www.change.org/p/iit-kgp-postpone-gate2022-exam-date-due-to-covid-19-3rd-wave Also Read - Complete Restriction on People's Movement, Travel Bans Can Be Counterproductive in Containing Covid: WHO India Head

“With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE,” the petition read. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Extends Night Curfew Till Jan 31, Exempts Essential Services | Guidelines Here

It needs to be mentioned that the GATE Exam 2022 is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in science and engineering, and several PSUs also use its score in their recruitment process.

Priyanshu, a candidate from Haryana’s Narnaul district, told a news portal that his examination center is at a distance of 140 km from his place. “If I travel during this third wave, I will not only risk my safety but my family’s as well. Ironically, IIT-Kharagpur has postponed its upcoming alumni meet in view of the pandemic situation. But the GATE exam will be held putting our safety at risk,” he said.

Amid continuous protest from the students, the IIT-Kharagpur is yet to respond to the petition. Meanwhile, a senior official at the ministry of education told a news portal that there is no talk about postponing the exam. “The exam will be held with taking all precautionary measures and a large majority of the population is already vaccinated against Covid-19 infection. Postponing the exam will put the careers of lakhs of students at stake,” he said.