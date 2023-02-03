Home

IIT GATE Exam 2023 From Tomorrow; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Time Here

IIT GATE Exam 2023: The examination will be held in two slots — 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their response sheet from February 15.

GATE 2023 Admit card released

GATE 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) examination on February 4, 5, 11, and February 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams are advised to download the GATE 2023 admit card by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.The examination will be held in two slots — 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their response sheet from February 15. Meanwhile, GATE Answer Key 2023 will be published on Februaury 21, 2023. The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. One can check the exam date guidelines and other details here.

GATE 2023 EXAM: CHECK EXAM DAY GUIDELINES HERE

The students are advised to carry their admit card to the exam hall as without admit card, entry will not be allowed.

Along with the hall ticket, registered candidates must also bring an original and valid photo Identity Document.

No photocopy/scanned copy will be accepted as valid ID proof.

The candidates need to report to the exam centres before the reporting time.

The aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the admit card.

Candidates must log in to the system 30 minutes before the start of the examination. Candidates will not be given additional time if they arrive late.

During the online GATE 2023 exam, all candidates will be given a virtual scientific calculator to use in order to answer the questions. As a result, candidates are not required to bring a calculator to the exam venue.

Candidates must follow the Covid precautions. Those without masks and sanitisers will not be permitted to sit inside the examination hall.

IIT Kanpur is administering GATE 2023 this year. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.