GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has released the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates today, February 15, 2022. Those who have appeared for the GATE exam can download the response sheet(once released) from the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the provisional GATE 2022 Answer Key will be released on February 21, 2022. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on February 5, 6, 12, and February 13, 2022. The GATE 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022. The exam was held for 29 subject papers.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the GATE response sheet 2022.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on the Login option available on the homepage.

Enter your required credentials such as enrolment number/email address and password, and click on the submit option.

Now click on the View Response option.

The candidates’ response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the response sheets and take a printout for future use.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the Direct Link to download the Response sheet.