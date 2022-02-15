GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is likely to release the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates today, February 15, 2022. Those who have appeared for the GATE exam can download the response sheet(once released) from the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - MEA Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 75 Intern Posts at internship.mea.gov.in

As per the official notice, the provisional GATE 2022 Answer Key will be released on February 21, 2022. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on February 5, 6, 12, and February 13, 2022. The GATE 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022. The exam was held for 29 subject papers.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: Here’s How to Download